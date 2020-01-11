Dublin hoteliers need to be creative in face of increased supply

Dublin hoteliers will need to be creative in 2020 in the face of increased supply, with 3,000 extra rooms due for delivery across 15 new hotels.

That’s according to international corporate property specialists, JLL, who predicted “a tougher year ahead for in the hotels sector”, at their annual outlook briefing in Dublin today.

Among the more notable schemes is the 421 bedroom Holiday Inn at Dublin Airport and the 249 bed Hampton by Hilton Dublin Four Courts (Former Motor Tax office).

John Kajani, whom JLL describes as “one of the most active private hotel owner-operator and developers”, is behind both schemes.

Hoteliers in Cork can also expect to come under greater pressure with a number of hotels in the pipeline, albeit the 136-bed The Dean Hotel at Horgan’s Quay is the only one due to open this year.

Work has begun on site at the former Windsor Inn, on the corner of MacCurtain St and York St, where the plan is to deliver 73 ‘micro-sleeper’ rooms - small in size but with a central location.

JLL said there are other schemes in the pipeline in Cork which they expect construction to commence on in 2020. They are currently selling 71 South Mall – a former banking hall with full planning permission for a 58-bed guestroom boutique hotel.

JLL described Cork as “an attractive market, given the recent strong trading performance and the outlook for the city”.

In Galway, two hotels are under construction and are due to open in 2020: the 134-bed The Dean Galway and a 27-bedroom extension to the Glen Oaks Hotel.

JLL Ireland CEO & Head of Investment, John Moran, said economics and politics will be “the chief disruptor in 2020”, including a possible general election.