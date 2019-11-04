News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin hotel that has been shut for almost a decade bought by Austrian investor

Dublin hotel that has been shut for almost a decade bought by Austrian investor
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 09:16 AM

A Dublin hotel, that has been shut for close to a decade, has been bought by an Austrian investor.

TMR Hotel Collection announced today that it had acquired the 186-bedroom Tallaght Cross Hotel.

They say they are planning a "multi-million euro refurbishment" of the hotel and plan to open it as a four-star hotel in early 2020.

TMR Hotel Collection said the opening will create 70 jobs and it is the third hotel purchase by the group this year.

In May it acquired two four-star hotels; the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght and Harvey’s Point in Donegal.

They said in a statement that: "Acquisition and investment expenditure in these 3 hotels will be close to €60m."

Eimear Fox, Director of TMR Hotel Collection, said: "We are delighted to have completed the purchase of Tallaght Cross Hotel which we expect to re-open in early 2020 creating over 70 permanent jobs.

"Over the coming months we will implement a multi-million euro investment programme at our Tallaght Cross and Plaza Tallaght hotels which we see as a major vote of confidence in the area and a substantial boost to tourism and the local economy."

Ryanair holds firm on job cuts as grounded aircraft delays worsen

