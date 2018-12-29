NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Dublin gold broker sees jump in demand over hard Brexit fears

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 05:37 PM

A leading gold broker and vault operator in Dublin has seen a huge rise in the number of people from Northern Ireland rushing to buy gold over fears of a collapse in sterling after Brexit.

Merrion Vaults said the influx of customers from Northern Ireland has grown by some 70% over the last five months.

People are spending between £5,000 (€5,500) and £15,000 (€16,600) of their savings and buying gold bullion which is stored in a safe deposit box to help protect their money.

Seamus Fahy, the company’s co-founder, said customers are concerned the value of sterling will substantially weaken if there is a hard Brexit.

“We could probably see sterling weaken even further if there is a hard Brexit and that’s what customers are worried about, so they are buying that gold bullion and hedging themselves against a further weakening,” he said.

“There is, however still a element of doubt in the financial market that will actually happen.

“The average spend is somewhere between £5,000 and £15,000. It’s an older demographic, so people between 35 and 40 and over.

Some people are paranoid and fearing the worst.

“They may have small businesses or looking to buy a holiday home and they are worried about the sterling being a lot less in six months, and buying gold bullion is a very good way of protecting against devaluation.

“There are others that are worried that if there is a hard Brexit and if the economy weakens substantially in the UK, there could be bank bail-in, similar to that seen in Greece and Cyprus.

“Some people are paranoid and fearing the worst.”

The firm is also opening a safe deposit box facility in central Belfast early next year which will be the first in Northern Ireland.

Second referendum campaigner and MP Owen Smith, from the anti-Brexit group Best for Britain, responded to the increase in demand: “No-one voted to be poorer, but that’s literally what is going to happen if Brexit crashes the pound.

“It’s reckless that government policy is to weaken our economy. That’s not in our national interest.

“This decision needs to be handed over to the people for a final say on the deal, with the option to stay and lead in Europe.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitGoldMerrion VaultsOwen SmithSeamus FahyVault

Related Articles

Concern at lack of time for Dáil to pass legislation ahead of potential no deal Brexit

A year on and small firms fear what comes next

Getting it right by encouraging a good workplace

Brexit: the past seven days

More in this Section

Irish shares tap into European rally at end of bizarre and rollercoaster week for global stock markets

VAT hike comes 'at the worst possible time with Brexit looming', says tourism chief

1 in 4 experienced flight delays of over 2 hours this year, survey finds

Barryroe drill now set for late 2019


Lifestyle

My teenage daughter wants her breasts enlarged surgically. What should I say?

Opinion: Emma Stone has called turning 30 ‘bittersweet’ – this is why it’s actually great

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

Here's some space-saving hacks for homes with limited room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »