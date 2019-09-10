News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dublin dominance of FDI site visits receding, figures show

Dublin dominance of FDI site visits receding, figures show
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 07:09 PM

New figures show that the domination by Dublin for IDA-sponsored foreign direct investment (FDI) site visits is on the decline this year.

The figures - provided by Business, Enterprise and Innovation MInister Heather Humphreys to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster - show the number of IDA site visits to Dublin in the first half of 2019 totalled 146. This represented 39% of the 607 total. This compares to Dublin recording 44% of the 607 FDI site visits in 2018.

A total of 372 FDI visits took place in the six months to the end of June and if the IDA can maintain that rate for the second half of the year, it is course to record 744 FDI visits.

The increasing numbers of FDI visits outside the capital follow more IDA-sponsored jobs added in the regions in 2018 than at any time over the past 17 years.

Limerick has had a number of high profile FDI ‘wins’ in the past year and the new figures show that Limerick attracted 44 FDI visits in the first six months of this year - seven more than tin 2018.

FDI visits to Louth and Clare are also set to easily top the 2018 total.

Other counties haven’t fared as well to date in 2019 - Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon have recorded one FDI visit each and Wexford, Monaghan, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Kerry and Donegal have each recorded two visits.

More in this Section

Improving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your perilImproving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your peril

Marie Claire UK to scrap print editionMarie Claire UK to scrap print edition

State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’

These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »