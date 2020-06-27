News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing

Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing
Phase 3 of the coronavirus restrictions being eased begins on Monday, with 8 in 10 Dublin businesses expected to be open.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 04:11 PM

Dublin City Council has received a number of requests for extra outdoor seating from businesses.

Phase 3 of the coronavirus restrictions being eased begins on Monday, with 8 in 10 Dublin businesses expected to be open.

The council is also appealing to the public to leave space on public transport for essential workers.

Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon says they are working out how to provide businesses like restaurants, with extra space.

Mr Brabazon says: "There is also work done to try and facilitate businesses to open out into the public domain.

"There has been a good number of applications received by the city council and they are all being processed and you will see some of them being rolled out from Monday."

Transport authorities however were keen to underline the new Covid-19 travel regulations in place as the city opens up further.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said: "From next week, capacity on buses, trains and trams will increase from 20% to about 50%.

"In conjunction with this move, face coverings will be compulsory on all public transport services.

"Wearing a face covering in crowded situations such as public transport is already strongly recommended.

"Now it is to become mandatory."

Ms Graham said compliance will be important for sustaining public trust as many workers return to using public transport over the coming weeks.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy thanked the public for their ongoing compliance in recent weeks but warned: "Everything hasn’t returned to normal just yet, so it’s vital for the public to continue to take it easy and be mindful of health and safety measures required to protect all citizens."

"With this in mind we would urge people to wear face masks while on public transport or in locations where appropriate social distancing cannot be achieved."

.

READ MORE

Body of missing teenager found in storm drain in north Belfast

More on this topic

Lord Mayor condemns damage to Tree Of Life sculpture in Dublin parkLord Mayor condemns damage to Tree Of Life sculpture in Dublin park

Firefighters at scene of car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park Firefighters at scene of car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park

On-street clamping resumes in DublinOn-street clamping resumes in Dublin

Here's what Dublin people think of the city's nightlifeHere's what Dublin people think of the city's nightlife


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'An Post currency card suspended after UK watchdog tells issuer 'to cease all activities'

Merkel: Britain must ‘live with consequences’ of looser ties with BrusselsMerkel: Britain must ‘live with consequences’ of looser ties with Brussels

UK, Italy, Spain offered to limit scope of proposed digital taxUK, Italy, Spain offered to limit scope of proposed digital tax

Retailer Gap shares surge on Kanye West tie-upRetailer Gap shares surge on Kanye West tie-up


Lifestyle

Ruairi Donovan is a choreographer currently in lockdown in Cork city but he usually lives on Cape Clear Island. One of the organisers of Quarter Block Party, he is also involved in the BINGE project for Cork Midsummer Festival.Question of Taste: Ruairi Donovan, Cork Midsummer Moments

Schools should be wrapping up for summer this week. Instead, it’s just more of the same for our kids.How to make summer feel different for kids

Baked and no-bake cheesecakes have quite different textures, the addition of eggs and some flour change the consistency of the baked version.Michelle Darmody: Three ways to try cheesecake

Writing down information has always worked well for me when I’m trying to get an understanding of my food intake or my exercise.Derval O'Rourke: Get started on food and mood diary

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »