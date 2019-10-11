News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Chamber calls for 750 extra gardaí on city's streets

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 09:41 AM

A Dublin business group has called for 750 extra gardaí to be added to the city's streets.

A survey of almost 1,000 non-nationals living here has found less than a third think Dublin is a safe city.

The research by Dublin Chamber also highlighted problems with the health service, transport and childcare.

The organisation's Graeme McQueen said Garda numbers needed to be increased while the design and lighting of public areas should be improved.

He said: "One of the most disappointing angles to come out of the survey is that safety is a bigger issue than we thought it was. One in seven people was all that thoght DUblin was safe - that's not where we want it to be.

"Dublin is a safe city - we need to get that message across."

