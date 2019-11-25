Dublin businesses fear rise in rates as city council due to vote on budget

Businesses in Dublin could see a substantial rise in their rates during a vote on the city council's budget later today.

Councillors attached to the Dublin Agreement group want €8.4 million in Irish Water-related rates re-instated.

They say they could vote for an increase of up to 5 percent in commercial rates unless the funding is restored.

Fianna Fáil rep, Mary Fitzpatrick, hopes it will not come to that, saying: "It's really not how we should be looking to finance the city.

"We've made great economies in other parts of the budget but in the absence of government's fair treatment of the city council, and them allowing us to hold on to the rates that are owed to the city council, that is one of the considerations that is being made."