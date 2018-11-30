NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin biotech firm backed by Bono and The Edge wins €30m in EIB funding

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 07:35 AM

A Dublin biotech firm has won €30m financing from the European Investment Bank.

Nuritas, backed by Bono and The Edge, targets, predicts and unlocks novel bioactive peptides from everyday food sources.

This is the first time the EIB has invested in an Irish biotech company.

Greg Stafford Nuritas Chief Finance Officer explains the benefits of applying data to biology:

He said: "The use of that technology has allowed us to be ultimately discovering things in months, which previously took years, and doing things in a much less expensive manner than previously so.

"Ultimately, for the consumer, what we are looking to do is get healthcare products out there quicker and more accessible for them."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

NuritasbiotechBonoThe EdgeU2

