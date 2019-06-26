Dublin and Cork commit to net zero emissions by 2050

Dublin and Cork Airports have committed to becoming net zero for their carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.

The DAA operated airports made the commitment as part of ACI EUROPE announcing a new resolution formally committing the European airport industry to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It means that by the mid 21st century, Europe’s airports will produce no carbon emissions, without using offsets such as buying carbon credits.

The collective pledge was signed by 194 airports across 24 countries and marks a significant step in the climate action ambitions of airports.

DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips said that he was proud to sign the net-zero 2050 resolution on behalf of Dublin and Cork airports.

He said: "DAA has invested significantly in environmental management in recent years, but we need to do more and committing to net zero emissions is moving up a gear in our efforts,”

Mr Philips added: “By 2020, Dublin Airport will have reduced its emissions by 33% compared to 2009 levels, while Cork Airport has reduced its energy usage by 44% since 2008.”

Both airports plan to introduce more LEV vehicles, switch to LED lighting, reduce energy and water usage, and increase recycling.

Dublin Airport opened a pilot solar farm in 2018, a scheme which provides more than half the energy to power its reservoir control system, with plans for two further solar farms already in place.

The deadline of 2050 is aligned with the latest IPCC evidence and the decarbonisation strategy set out by the European Commission and adopted by the Council of the European Union.

