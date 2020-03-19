Dublin and Cork airports to reduce operations during Covid-19 epidemic

Dublin and Cork airports are scaling back passenger operations, but will keep runways open for supplies.

Anyone who is travelling in the next couple of days from either airport is being encouraged to contact their airline.

All staff will be paid for rostered hours for the rest of the month, along with a week's leave, and in that time a deep clean of both airports will be carried out.

There will be no pay increases in 2020 and all recruitment has also been frozen.

The DAA said it will continue to try and get people home over the next couple of days.

“We have a national responsibility to keep our airports open for Ireland’s supply chain and to help ensure that essential flight operations for cargo can continue,” said DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips.

“However, passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork have decreased so rapidly in recent days that we have no choice but to begin to scale back passenger operations at both airports.”

The DAA is also hoping to establish a volunteer Employee Task Force to help the HSE with local community efforts or other activities in the fight against coronavirus.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024