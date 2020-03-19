Dublin and Cork airports to reduce operations during Covid-19 epidemic

Dublin and Cork airports are scaling back passenger operations, but will keep runways open for supplies.
Anyone who is travelling in the next couple of days from either airport is being encouraged to contact their airline.
All staff will be paid for rostered hours for the rest of the month, along with a week's leave, and in that time a deep clean of both airports will be carried out.
There will be no pay increases in 2020 and all recruitment has also been frozen.
The DAA said it will continue to try and get people home over the next couple of days.
“We have a national responsibility to keep our airports open for Ireland’s supply chain and to help ensure that essential flight operations for cargo can continue,” said DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips.
“However, passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork have decreased so rapidly in recent days that we have no choice but to begin to scale back passenger operations at both airports.”
The DAA is also hoping to establish a volunteer Employee Task Force to help the HSE with local community efforts or other activities in the fight against coronavirus.