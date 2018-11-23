Home»business

Dublin and commuter belt take more than 60% of new jobs

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 08:54 AM

Dublin and the commuter belt are swallowing up more than 60% of new jobs.

Today the government will launch a €1bn fund that aims to boost rural communities.

As the country moves towards full employment a mayor urban-rural divide is emerging.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has told the Irish Independent that 'Ireland is unbalanced'.

He says people living in rural communities are being forced to travel long distances for work and that affects quality of life.

Today the government will launch a €1bn fund for investment in rural towns and villages with a population under 10,000 over the next 10 years.

Minister Ring said the money will be a game changer for rural communities.

He says the investment can be used by people to re-imagine their towns and villages.

