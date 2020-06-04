Dublin among 16 cities to see resumption of Emirates flights

Emirates is to resume passenger flights from Dublin on June 15.

The capital is one of 16 cities around the world that will have flights from Dubai.

Customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys, given many countries have different Covid-19 restrictions.

The 16 cities are: Bahrain,

Manchester,

Zurich,

Vienna,

Amsterdam,

Copenhagen,

Dublin,

New York JFK,

Seoul,

Kuala Lumpur,

Singapore,

Jakarta,

Taipei,

Hong Kong,

Perth

Brisbane.

Elsewhere, Virgin Atlantic says it plans to restart some of its passenger services next month.

The airline will initially fly from London Heathrow to Orlando, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles.

It has only operated cargo planes recently because of the coronavirus pandemic.