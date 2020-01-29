Dublin Airport welcomed 32.9m passengers in 2019

Dublin Airport set a new record for traffic as it welcomed 32.9 million passengers last year.

Around 30.7m people started or ended their journey at the capital's airport while almost 2.2m used the airport as a hub.

Passenger numbers were up 4% last year with a strong performance in the first six months giving way to more modest growth later in the year.

Both short and long-haul passenger numbers increased by 5% and 4% respectively.

"Dublin Airport had its ninth consecutive year of passenger growth in 2019 and this has had a hugely positive impact on the entire Irish economy,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

Mr Harrison said the connectivity provided by the airport is "essential" as Ireland's economy depends on trade, exports, inbound tourism and foreign direct investment.

"Dublin Airport is delighted to be able to facilitate these key sectors."

There were 25 new routes at Dublin Airport last year and capacity was increased on 28 existing routes.

This year, the airport will see 12 new routes added including new long-haul services for summer 2020 to Shanghai via Helsinki with Juneyao Air and San Francisco with United Airlines.

New short-haul destinations include Cairo with EgyptAir, Marseille with Ryanair, Rhodes with Aer Lingus, and Tel Aviv with El Al.

Dublin Airport is celebrating its 8-th birthday this year and has welcomed more than 580m passengers since its official opening on January 19, 1940.

It is now the 10th largest airport in the European Union.