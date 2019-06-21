News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Airport to receive €350m boost

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 07:34 AM

€350m is to be invested in Dublin Airport.

The European Investment Bank is signing off on the 20-year loan to the DAA in Luxembourg today.

It will fund several improvements at the airport, including an upgrade of the two existing runways.

The loan is the largest ever EIB support for transport-investment in the country.

Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson Paul O'Kane said: "In terms security, the investment we will be making with this money is an investment in baggage screening technology, which is required under new rules.

"That means that when your bag is checked in, it goes through a very specific screening process at the airport and that happens at all airports and we'll be investing to upgrade that particular technology."

