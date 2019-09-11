Dublin Airport sets new record with 3.4 million passengers in August

More than 3.4 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport last month, an increase of 6% on last year and a new record for the airport.

Just over 100,000 people travelled through Dublin Airport every day in August, except for August 31.

So far this year, more than 22.4 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Passenger numbers to and from Europe increased by 8% (1.9m passengers), while almost 935,000 people travelled to and from the UK, a 1% increase on 2018 figures.

Transatlantic traffic through Dublin Airport also increased with 490,000 passengers (up 5%) travelling to and from North America.

International destinations, including the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region, increased by 7%, with almost 118,000 passengers flying to and from these locations.

Numbers on domestic routes also increased by 2% with more than 12,000 passengers.

Dublin Airport was used as a hub for connecting flights by 1.3 million in the eight months of 2019, a 7% increase on the same period last year.

Dublin Airport has welcomed almost 1.2 million additional passengers in the first eight months of the year.