Dublin Airport set to welcome over 400,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend

More than 425,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Over 2,860 flights will arrive and depart during the June Bank Holiday, according to Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhán O’Donnell.

“We’re expecting an average of more than 106,000 passengers per day over the four days between Friday, May 31 and Monday, June 3," Ms O’Donnell said.

"The Bank Holiday Monday will be the busiest day of the Bank Holiday weekend, with 740 aircraft arriving and departing in a single day.

"This weekend is set to the busiest of the year so far, so to ensure a smoother journey we would strongly advise passengers to prepare for security in advance and go directly to the security screening area once they have checked-in,” she added.

The spokeswomen emphasised that passengers should confirm which terminal they are departing from before leaving home and to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before departure time.