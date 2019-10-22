News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September record

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 10:03 AM

Dublin Airport had its busiest September in the airport’s 79-year history last month.

More than 3 million passengers passed through the airport last month, a 4% increase on last year.

Passenger numbers to and from continental Europe increased by 6% to almost 1.7 million, while almost 828,000 passengers traveled to and from the UK in September, a 1% rise over the same period last year.

The number of passengers travelling to the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific region remained flat at almost 90,000, but transatlantic traffic to North America went up by 4% to nearly 443,000.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes grew by 1% to more than 9,000 last month.

So far this year, the number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to other destinations has increased by 6%, with almost more than 1.5 million passengers connecting at the airport between January and September.

Almost 25.5 million passengers have traveled through Dublin Airport in the first nine months of the year, a 5% growth when compared to the same period last year.

It means the airport has welcomed an extra 1.3 million passengers in the first nine months of the year.

