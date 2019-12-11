News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014

Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:29 AM

Dublin Airport has seen its first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014.

Last month, there was a 1% decrease when compared to November 2018.

More than 2.2 million passengers went through Dublin Airport last month.

The airport said the decline is due to airlines withdrawing services or reducing capacity on their existing route network to and from Dublin during the winter.

Passenger numbers declined on all route sectors in November except Europe, the airport revealed.

Almost 833,000 passengers travelled to and from UK destinations in November, which was a 2% decrease when compared to 2018.

The number of people going to and from North America declined by 4% with almost 263,000 passengers travelling on this route sector last month.

The airport also announced that more than 30.6 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport so far this year.

This is a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

READ MORE

A screaming that would not stop: Rescuer describes horror of New Zealand’s silent volcanic eruption

More on this topic

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity declineDublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline

Doubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to DublinDoubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to Dublin

Commission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin AirportCommission rules for 11% reduction in passenger fees at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September recordDublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September record

TOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Food dominates exports to BritainFood dominates exports to Britain

Wetherspoon to invest €30m in Ireland in 2020Wetherspoon to invest €30m in Ireland in 2020

Population to drive demand for 34,000 new homesPopulation to drive demand for 34,000 new homes

Joe Gill: Confidence is key in current economic climateJoe Gill: Confidence is key in current economic climate


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »