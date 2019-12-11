Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014

Dublin Airport has seen its first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014.

Last month, there was a 1% decrease when compared to November 2018.

More than 2.2 million passengers went through Dublin Airport last month.

The airport said the decline is due to airlines withdrawing services or reducing capacity on their existing route network to and from Dublin during the winter.

Passenger numbers declined on all route sectors in November except Europe, the airport revealed.

Almost 833,000 passengers travelled to and from UK destinations in November, which was a 2% decrease when compared to 2018.

The number of people going to and from North America declined by 4% with almost 263,000 passengers travelling on this route sector last month.

The airport also announced that more than 30.6 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport so far this year.

This is a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.