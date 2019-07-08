Dublin Airport records busiest June in 79-year history

Dublin Airport has recorded the busiest June in the airport’s 79-year history.

More than 3.2 million passengers travelled through the airport, marking a 4% increase on the same month last year.

The airport reported that last month, more than 469,000 passengers travelled between Dublin and North America.

The number represents an increase of 5%.

Passenger traffic from Europe increased by 5% with 1.7 million people flying to and from the continent in June.

Passenger traffic increased by 1% between Dublin and the UK, with 879,000 people flying to and from the UK.

The airport stated that international traffic, including flights to the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific region, "grew by 4% as 95,000 passengers travelled to and from these destinations in June."

Commenting on the figures, a DAA spokesperson said: "The record June can be attributed to the excellent connectivity and choice of destinations from Dublin Airport.

"Dublin Airport now has flights to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries operated by 53 airlines and is the 11th busiest in the European Union.

"We have welcomed a total of 23 new routes and services this summer comprising six long haul and 17 short haul services and four new airlines have joined the airport’s growing list of airline customers.

"Dublin Airport is facilitating an average of 100,000 passengers on 750 flights daily."