Dublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expected

Monday, December 16, 2019 - 12:36 PM

Dublin Airport is preparing for what it says will be their busiest Christmas on record.

Almost 1.2 million people are expected to arrive and depart during the festive season.

From December 20 to January 3 an expected 1,171,000 people will travel through Dublin Airport.

The numbers travelling this year are up 3% compared to the same period last year.

Spokesperson Siobhán O’Donnell said: "Friday, December 20 is expected to be the busiest day before Christmas, with over 90,000 passengers due to arrive and depart through both terminals, while Friday, December 27 is expected to be the busiest day after Christmas, particularly with passengers heading to winter sun and skiing destinations."

"Dublin Airport is a truly magical place at Christmas time with many wonderful, emotional family reunions at arrivals in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

"Over the years we have had a number of Christmas marriage proposals, and every year we have grandparents seeing their grandchildren in the flesh for the first time – whether that be Irish emigrants returning home or people from overseas visiting their family here in Ireland.

"Increasingly, those waiting to meet their loved ones at Dublin Airport are entering into the spirit of Christmas by dressing up and making signs to welcome family and friends."

The airport will close on Christmas Day with the last flight on Christmas Eve departing to Chisinau with Air Moldova at 11.20pm.

Flight operations will resume on St Stephen's Day when an Aer Lingus flight from New York lands at 5am.

In the days leading up to Christmas, more than 1,600 performers from local schools and choirs will sing in both terminals "bringing a true Ceád Míle Fáilte" to passengers.

