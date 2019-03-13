NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Dublin Airport passenger numbers hit new high despite Brexit uncertainty

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 07:02 PM

Dublin Airport had a record month for passenger numbers in February, official statistics have revealed.

The Dublin Airport Authority confirmed the figure surpassed the two million mark for the first time in its 79-year history last month.

The confirmation coincides with the release of new figures from the Central Statistics Office, which showed a 6% increase in the spend by overseas visitors to Ireland last year.

February is traditionally the quietest month of the year for air travel but significant increases in people taking trips between Ireland and Europe contributed to a 9% rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year.

Passenger numbers to and from continental Europe increased by 12%, while UK traffic rose 4% when compared to last year as almost 765,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain.

Passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 15%, with more than 175,000 passengers travelling on this route.

Other international traffic, principally on routes to and from the Middle East, North Africa and Pacific Asia regions, increased by 2%.

Almost 7,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was a 16% decrease when compared to February 2018.

In total, almost 4.1 million passengers have used Dublin Airport since the start of the year, representing a 7% increase on the same period last year.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 18% in the first two months of the year.

More than 183,000 passengers connected through the airport in January and February.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Dublin Airport launches new direct flight to Shenzhen in China

Fresh calls for more robust drone legislation after Dublin Airport disruption

Drone warning: Dublin Airport closure

Update: Drone which grounded flights in Dublin could return, airport warns

KEYWORDS

AirDublin airportEconomyTransport

More in this Section

CUBS conference: Graduates urged to be respectful online

Online giants threat to retail banking model, CUBS conference hears

Business warns of ‘sledgehammer’ to economy from no-deal Brexit tariff plans

State pays out €7m in fees on €13bn Apple state aid case


Lifestyle

Brain is smiles ahead: New book reveals how attitude impacts our health

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »