NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Dublin Airport launches new direct flight to Shenzhen in China

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:44 AM
By Greg Murphy

A new direct flight from Dublin Airport to China's "tech hub" has been launched.

James Kenny, Tourism Ireland (centre); Mr Wang Yequan, General Manager of Hainan Airlines in Shenzhen (fourth right); and Hainan Airlines crew, in Shenzhen Airport celebrating the inaugural Hainan Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Dublin.

Hainan Airlines' new year-round direct service to Shenzhen in south-eastern China will operate two flights per week.

James Kenny, Tourism Ireland’s Manager China, said he new service "is really good news" for Irish tourism.

"As an island destination, we know the importance of direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated; there’s a proven correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will be an important factor in growing visitor numbers from China."

He added: "China is an important emerging travel market and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years."

James Kenny, Tourism Ireland; Mr Wang Yequan, General Manager of Hainan Airlines in Shenzhen; and Hainan Airlines crew, in Shenzhen before the take-off of the inaugural Hainan Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Dublin.

It is Dublin Airport's second destination in China, as Hainan already operates a Dublin-Beijing service.

This is one of 20 new routes at Dublin Airport this year.

More on this topic

Fresh calls for more robust drone legislation after Dublin Airport disruption

Drone warning: Dublin Airport closure

Update: Drone which grounded flights in Dublin could return, airport warns

Record number of passengers travel through Dublin Airport in January


More in this Section

Cork businesses honoured for contribution to the region

Deliveroo riders being attacked while working

Sterling traders watch for a sign of Brexit breakthrough

Shares boost for property firm Ires Reit as rents rise


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »