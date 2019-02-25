Dublin Airport launches new direct flight to Shenzhen in China

A new direct flight from Dublin Airport to China's "tech hub" has been launched.
Hainan Airlines' new year-round direct service to Shenzhen in south-eastern China will operate two flights per week.
James Kenny, Tourism Ireland’s Manager China, said he new service "is really good news" for Irish tourism.
"As an island destination, we know the importance of direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated; there’s a proven correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will be an important factor in growing visitor numbers from China."
He added: "China is an important emerging travel market and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years."
It is Dublin Airport's second destination in China, as Hainan already operates a Dublin-Beijing service.
This is one of 20 new routes at Dublin Airport this year.
Beautiful sunrise this morning @DublinAirport as we prepare to welcome the first of 21 new routes/services this year with @HainanAirlines new twice weekly service to Shenzhen. #aviation #connections pic.twitter.com/At6O2ygUew— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 25, 2019