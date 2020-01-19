News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin Airport celebrates 80 years with reflection and expansion

Dublin Airport’s Managing Director Vincent Harrison with two of the airport’s longest serving employees, John Sealy and Elaine Adams, who together have almost 90 years of service with the company.
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Today marks 80 years since Dublin Airport first opened its doors.

Now welcoming more than 30 million passengers a year, the airfield began with just one or two flights a week in 1940.

To mark today’s birthday Dublin Airport will have musical entertainment throughout the morning and afternoon.

The airport has hosted many dignitaries and special homecomings during its history. It has welcomed seven US Presidents, two Popes, the return of many Irish Olympic medal winners, a host of Eurovision winners, the Irish football team returning from World Cups and European Championships, and the Irish rugby team with the Grand Slam trophy.

Reflecting on the history of Dublin Airport, Managing Director Vincent Harrison spoek has come a long way in those 80 years.

Dublin Airport in 1948
Dublin Airport in 1948

“From one flight twice-weekly to one destination in 1940 to 700 flights daily, with direct services to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries, Dublin Airport is a thriving hub of economic activity, a significant employer and contributor to the exchequer,” he said.

“While the scale of Dublin Airport has changed dramatically over the past 80 years, the core of what the airport does has remained exactly the same throughout that period.

Dublin Airport connects Ireland to the world, and we bring people together; for business, for pleasure, at times of sadness, and at times of joy.

Dublin Airport’s short-haul network is also expanding, with 11 new summer services to destinations in Italy, France, Sardinia, Israel, Cairo and others also announced also a long-haul daily service to San Francisco.

