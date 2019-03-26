NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin Airport announces new route to Aalborg in Denmark

Aalborg, Denmark's fourth largest city. Photo: Dublin Airport.
By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 11:17 AM

Dublin Airport has announced a new route to Aalborg in Denmark with newly formed carrier Great Dane Airlines.

The service to the country's fourth-largest city will operate twice a week from June 21 to July 26 and weekly between July and October.

Great Dane Airlines intends to operate the new service with an Embraer 190 aircraft which will carry 100 passengers per flight.

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement saying the new route would offer "greater choice and flexibility to passengers travelling between Ireland and Denmark."

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “We’re delighted to welcome Great Dane Airlines to Ireland and to Dublin Airport.

"Aalborg is a dynamic city full of cultural experiences, atmosphere and great shopping. We will work closely with Great Dane Airlines to promote the new route, which I have no doubt will be popular in both directions.”

The new route is just one of 23 which has been added to Dublin Airport's roster in 2019.

