Druids Glen Hotel profits climb 51%

Pre-tax profits at the five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Resort climbed 51% to €1.48m last year.

Revenues increased 5% to €13.5m ahead of the resort being sold for €45m in June to the Neville Hotel Group.

The resort, which has hosted four Irish Open golf championships, was previously owned by three Irish families — the Lappins, the Hurleys, and the Flinns.

The Neville Hotel Group also owns and operates the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, the Tower Hotel in Waterford City, and the Kilkenny River Court Hotel.

According to the directors’ report for Obalus Hotel Company Ltd, the Druids Glen “traded strongly in 2018 reporting an operating profit of €1.5m”.

“The results for the year and the financial position at the year-end were considered satisfactory by the directors who anticipate similar results for the foreseeable future,” the company said.

It posted an after tax profit of €1.29m after paying corporation tax of €187,919.

Staff numbers rose to 228, and staff costs increased from €5.1m to €5.5m. Formerly operated by Marriott, Druids Glen opened in 1995, and is located on a 349-acre estate in Wicklow.