business

Drugs giant Novartis pumps up its bet on ‘biosimilars’

By Reuters
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Swiss pharmaceutical firms Novartis and Lonza separately deepened their push into so-called biosimilars, betting cheaper copies of name-brand drugs will make headway among cost-conscious governments.

Novartis’s Sandoz generics unit, among the biggest biosimilars makers, has agreed to license from Poland’s Polpharma Biologics, a version of Biogen’s decade-old Tysabri for multiple sclerosis.

This is the fifth proposed biosimilar licensed by Sandoz in nine months.

The Swiss company employs around 1,200 people in Ireland at two locations at a manufacturing and research and development plant in Cork at Ringaskiddy and at its global business services centre in south Dublin.

Meanwhile, Lonza announced it had contracted drug substance production for South Korean drugmaker Celltrion’s Remsima, a copy of Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade against autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Biosimilar versions of patent-expired blockbusters such as Remicade and Tysabri have advanced in Europe, although US adoption has lagged as drugmakers fiercely defend original versions.

Novartis has lost its share of fights, including a recent court setback over Amgen’s Enbrel.

Rebates offered to US insurers by drugmakers have also erected barriers, although with markets like MS and immunology each in the tens of billions of dollars the allure remains great.

This year, the British Columbia province in Canada began switching patients to biosimilars in a bid to save tens of millions of dollars.

Lonza chief executive Marc Funk said his Basel-based company, which helps other drug firms outsource their production, would give Celltrion “the flexible capacity and agile teams it needs to respond to evolving market demand”.

With their deal, Novartis and Sandoz add to a growing stable of MS drugs, including older Gilenya and newly approved Mayzent, as well as a late-stage biological hopeful, ofatumumab, in its pipeline.

“Biosimilars create competition and cost savings, which are proven to make room in healthcare systems to treat more patients,” said Pierre Bourdage, Sandoz’s interim biopharmaceuticals head, without giving financial details of the deal for the Polpharma molecule now in late-stage trials.

Novartis could have decent luck with MS biosimilars, analysts said, given the high costs of the debilitating disease for health systems.

“The acceptance for cheaper MS medicines will be great, because around half of all patients cannot afford them,” ZKB analyst Michael Nawrath wrote in a research note.

Copies of biological drugs are called biosimilars because, unlike small-molecule chemicals, they cannot be exactly replicated in the factory. Still, studies show they carry the same potential benefits for patients.

Separately, Novartis last month stepped up its challenge to Swiss rival Roche’s MS franchise, highlighting study results for its MS hopeful ofatumumab that could compete with its cross-town rival’s drug, Ocrevus.

Novartis said ofatumumab, already approved as Arzerra to treat leukemia, reduced annual relapses better than Sanofi’s Aubagio in two head-to-head late-stage studies against relapsing forms of MS.

Novartis said it plans to start asking health authorities for approvals by the end of the year.

The company’s real target with ofatumumab is Ocrevus, the €2bn a year MS blockbuster that Roche has said is its most successful drug launch ever.

Ofatumumab and Ocrevus work similarly by targeting the immune system’s B cells that damage nerve tissue, potentially putting the drugs on course for head-to-head competition when doctors choose which one to prescribe.

Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner

