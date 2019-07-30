Dromoland Castle enjoys €3.4m 'underlying profit' as revenues top €22.59m

The firm which operates one of the country’s best known five-star hotels, Dromoland Castle last year recorded “an underlying profit” of €3.4m.

According to new accounts for Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd, the business recorded the profit after revenues increased by 4% from €21.7m to €22.59m.

Guests at the hotel can expect to pay a high-season room rate of between €500 to €600 per night and during this year, Hollywood star, John Travolta was one to those to hospitality at the Co Clare venue.

General Manager of Dromoland Castle, Mark Nolan said: “2018 was a good year with revenues up. We have been focusing on growing our average room rate and we are on target to achieve that growth.

There has been a small fall-off in occupancy as a result, but that is fine as we want to give a more personalised service and a better environment for our guests.

Costs totalling €3.1m in 2018 associated with a €20m refurbishment programme at the castle venue, interest costs of €392,137 and non-cash depreciation costs of €2.1m contributed to a pre-tax loss at the firm last year of €2.17m.

Chief Financial Officer at Dromoland, Joe Hughes said: “We are satisfied with the underlying profit of €3.4m and we have plans to drive it further from here."

Mr Hughes said that Dromoland Castle’s average room rate has increased by €100 between 2015 to 2018 and during the same period, average room rates in the luxury hotel sector increased by €47.

Mr Hughes said that the €100 increase at Dromoland “is pretty good as far as we are concerned”.

The revenues also include the business of the nearby Inn at Dromoland hotel.

Mr Nolan said that the percentage of US guests at Dromoland Castle will be just shy of 70% by year end “and that climbs to the high 80s at this time of year”.

Mr Nolan said:

We are being a little bit more creative and pro-active in what we do. Our greatest challenge is the last quarter and first quarter and if we can come any way to breaking even in those periods, it would take pressure off the remainder of the year.

The firm paid dividends of €378,816 during the year.

At the end of December last, the Dromoland firm was sitting on shareholder funds of €17.7m that included accumulated profits of €6.98m.

The firm’s cash increased from €778,499 to €1.86m.

A breakdown of the firm’s revenues show that it recorded revenues of €11.14m from rooms; €9.29m from food and drink; €1.84m from ‘gold, leisure, shop and spa and €312,458 from miscellaneous.

Numbers employed increased from 394 to 400 with staff costs increasing from €8.3m to €9.5m and include a termination payment of €86,836.