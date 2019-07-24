News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chair

T.J Sullivan. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:20 PM

TJ Sullivan, chairman of Drinagh Co-op, will succeed Peter Fleming as chairman of Carbery Group; while Paddy Ryan, chairman of Lisavaird Co-op, has been appointed vice-chair of the organisation.

Mr Sullivan joined the Drinagh board in 2014, becoming vice-chairman in 2016, at which time he also joined the Carbery board. He has chaired Drinagh since 2017. He is a dairy farmer from Urhan on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork.

Mr Sullivan said: “I am honoured to be appointed chairman of Carbery Group. I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team, as we continue to diversify and grow the company, for the benefit of our milk suppliers and shareholders.”

Mr Sullivan also paid tribute to out-going chairman, Peter Fleming, for his contribution to Carbery over the past two years, noting that during his term as chairman Carbery had successfully transitioned to a new CEO and continued to make significant progress both nationally and internationally.

Carbery Group, established in 1965, is recognised as a leading international manufacturer of speciality food ingredients, flavouring systems and as an award-winning cheese producer. Headquartered in Ballineen, Co Cork, it is owned by four Irish co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, and employs over 700 people. Carbery operates from eight locations including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Brazil and Thailand.

