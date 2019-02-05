Donohoe: Estimated impact of no deal Brexit may not capture full impact

The Minister for Finance has warned a no deal Brexit could see a 2% growth in the unemployment rate here.

Paschal Donohoe is appearing before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss Ireland's preparedness for Brexit and says it represents an historic challenge.

Minister Donohoe warned that a disorderly Brexit would lead to a significant reduction to Ireland's pace of growth which would have negative consequences on public finances and the labour market.

Minister Donohoe says the damage could be worse than initial estimates.

"These estimates may not capture the full impact and the figures could be conservative," said Mr Donohoe.

"The impact in certain exposed sectors and regions could be worse than the average.

"Nevertheless, quantifying the impact is important to help the government understand the possible macroeconomic implications and to design the appropriate policy response."