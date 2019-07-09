News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'

Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said independent analysis of Sinn Féin's divisive 'no consent, no sale' bill, targeting better protection of mortgage holders, is "essential" before it is allowed to further progress through the Oireachtas.

The proposed legislation aims to prevent the banks from selling customers' home loans without the borrower's approval. However, it has been criticised by the Department of Finance, the Central Bank and the ECB. The Department said it could push up mortgage interest rates, make it harder to get a homeloan, reduce competition in the mortgage lending market, restrict Irish banks' ability to access credit and reduce the value of the State's shareholdings in the main banks.

The Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee had been due yesterday to begin scrutinising and amending a draft report on the bill produced last week; before passing a final report to the select committee.

However, disagreements over the window of opportunity granted to deputies for lodging amendments led to the meeting's main business being postponed to tomorrow.

Agreement was not reached on whether or not to commission an independent cost analysis of the bill, despite Mr Donohoe saying his Department would foot the bill for the neutral input.

Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty - who proposed the bill - said that while he was happy for an independent review to be carried out, the joint committee should agree in principle to progress the bill anyway. Otherwise, he said, the move would just be a stalling mechanism aimed at "scuttling" the bill.

Fine Gael senator Kieran O'Donnell said agreeing to forward the bill without considering independent advice would be like "starting to build a house and applying for planning later". He said outside analysis would be "very supportive",

His Fianna Fáil counterpart Gerry Horkan said the analysis could be useful in influencing the final report.

The committee coincided with the launch of a not-for-profit alternative to vulture funds, called Homeoptions, which is looking to buy distressed mortgages from the banks and keep in-arrears borrowers in their homes.

READ MORE

Revenues surge at cystic fibrosis drug firm

More on this topic

Government urged to prepare for border pollGovernment urged to prepare for border poll

War is over and healing and reconciliation is now needed: Gerry Adams at funeral of former IRA chiefWar is over and healing and reconciliation is now needed: Gerry Adams at funeral of former IRA chief

Surely this isn’t right? Sinn Féin going all fluffy and lightSurely this isn’t right? Sinn Féin going all fluffy and light

Sinn Féin's Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidateSinn Féin's Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidate

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

High Court rules Crosbie firm will have to give up possession of haulage premises to Dublin Port CompanyHigh Court rules Crosbie firm will have to give up possession of haulage premises to Dublin Port Company

Hotel firm Marriott to be fined €110m for customer data breachHotel firm Marriott to be fined €110m for customer data breach

Taoiseach nominates Phil Hogan for second EU termTaoiseach nominates Phil Hogan for second EU term

Owners seek to have unknown trespassers leave property on Dublin's Blessington StreetOwners seek to have unknown trespassers leave property on Dublin's Blessington Street


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »