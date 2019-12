Donald Trump has said the US and China have reached a Phase 1 trade deal, de-escalating a 17-month dispute between the economic powers.

The US is dropping plans to impose tariffs from Sunday on 160 billion dollars (£120 billion) in Chinese imports and is reducing some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.

In return, the US president said, the Chinese have agreed to “massive” but unspecified purchases of American farm and manufactured products.