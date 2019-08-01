Donald Trump announces 'small additional' 10% tariff on Chinese goods

Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on $300bn worth goods going into the US from China, starting from September 1.

Early today it was reported that trade talks between the two countries ended after the US president rattled financial markets by accusing Beijing of stalling in the hope he will fail to win re-election in 2020.

However, Mr Trump hailed the talks as being "constructive" and that "talks are continuing".

Mr Trump took to Twitter to announce the new tariff, adding that "we look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal".

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said: "Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal.

"We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing.

"More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die!

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country.

"This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%.

"We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!"

