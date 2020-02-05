Domino's Pizza sees Irish sales rise by 3%

Domino's Pizza has reported a 2.6% rise in sales from its restaurant operations in the Republic for the fourth quarter of 2019.

That included franchised and centrally-owned restaurants, as well as the four it opened here last year. On a like-for-like basis, Domino's sales in the Republic fell by 1%.

Domino's said, last year, that it plans to open a further 25 outlets across the island of Ireland in the coming years.

However, the company - on a wider group basis - has warned that it expects significant impairment charges for last year when it reports annual results next month.

The quick-service restaurant operator has put its continental European operations up for sale in order to focus solely on its UK and Irish outlets. It said it expects impairment charges of around £20m (€23m) for its core business for 2019 and a charge of up to £40m for its international operations.

Domino’s said its international disposal focus has been on Norway given the significant operating losses there, but that it will turn to Sweden, Switzerland and Iceland after it sells Norway.