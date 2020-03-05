Domino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collection

Domino’s Pizza said its operations in Ireland saw a strong first half followed by a weaker second half last year as revenues increased by 5.4% to €31.96m.

The company recorded a profit before tax for its UK and Ireland operations of €118.2m, up 1.4%.

Domino’s Pizza is still trying to sell parts of its European businesses, months after announcing a deal for its Norwegian arm. Their outlets in Sweden, Switzerland and Iceland remain up for sale.

The company has 54 outlets in Ireland, four of which opened last year. Domino’’s highlighted a high turnover of labour and significant competition for delivery drivers as some of the challenges the business is facing.

they said food collection by customers remains an important growth area for their business and is a particularly important factor when considering the location and business case for new stores.

Collection now accounts for 31.0% of orders.

Chief executive David Wild said it is "difficult to determine" the potential impact of coronavirus, but it has put contingency plans in place.

Mr Wild told the PA news agency that the company has seen no impact yet, but is prepared for both positive or negative impacts on performance.

He said: "We haven’’t seen an impact either way. But we’’ve increased our inventory levels of frozen and ambient products in preparation.

"There are both reasons to be optimistic and pessimistic, but we are just focused on being the best prepared with can."