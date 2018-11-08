Home»Breaking News»business

Dispute between craft beer brewers sent forward for mediation

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 05:31 PM

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court dispute between two craft beer-brewing firms is to go to mediation.

Whiplash Beer Limited has brought proceedings against The Dublin Lager Company Limited, trading as Larkins Brewing Company.

The two companies operate out of a shared facility at Renmore Business Park, Kilcoole Co Wicklow, which is owned by the defendant.

Last month Whiplash secured a temporary injunction against the Dublin Lager Company claiming that the defendant company has prevented one of Whiplash's owners and director's Mr Alex Laws from entering the premises.

It claims that Mr Lawes, an award-winning brewer, needs access to the premises and his absence has created uncertainty over the business.

The injunction, which was granted on an ex-parte basis, prevents the defendant firm from interfering with Whiplash's business.

The order also prevents the defendant from stopping anyone from Whiplash, represented in court by Rory Kennedy Bl, entering into the shared premises.

The defendant company, represented by Eugene Gleeson SC, disputes the claims, denies any wrongdoing and wants the injunction lifted.

The matter returned before the High Court on Thursday when Mr Justice David Barniville was due to hear an application to have the injunction remain in place until the action has been determined.

However following a request by the Judge who said the dispute was a "very obvious case for mediation," the sides agreed the case should go to mediation.

The mediation is to take place early next week. The judge who welcomed the decision adjourned the matter for a week.


