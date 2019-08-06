Disney results miss expectations

Disney has revealed its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter, missing Wall Street expectations.

The US media giant posted third-quarter net income of $1.76bn, down from $2.92bn a year ago, with the runaway success of box office hit Avengers: Endgame failing to offset the cost of its investment in its ESPN Plus and Disney Plus streaming services.

Excluding one-time items, net income totalled $1.35 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.72 per share.

Shares fell by 3% in aftermarket trading.

Revenue rose 33% to $20.2bn, short of the $21.4bn analysts expected.

