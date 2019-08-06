News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Disney results miss expectations

Disney results miss expectations
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 10:17 PM

Disney has revealed its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter, missing Wall Street expectations.

The US media giant posted third-quarter net income of $1.76bn, down from $2.92bn a year ago, with the runaway success of box office hit Avengers: Endgame failing to offset the cost of its investment in its ESPN Plus and Disney Plus streaming services.

Excluding one-time items, net income totalled $1.35 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.72 per share.

Shares fell by 3% in aftermarket trading.

Revenue rose 33% to $20.2bn, short of the $21.4bn analysts expected.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern womanIrish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

Film-maker DA Pennebaker dies aged 94Film-maker DA Pennebaker dies aged 94

Helen Mirren based Hobbs & Shaw role on her working class rootsHelen Mirren based Hobbs & Shaw role on her working class roots

Fierce rivals joining forces for Fast & Furious spinoffFierce rivals joining forces for Fast & Furious spinoff

DisneyTOPIC: Film

More in this Section

Drone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveriesDrone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveries

No credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debtNo credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debt

Ireland 'not ready' for fintech growth surgeIreland 'not ready' for fintech growth surge

Cork needs buses not rail to drive its growthCork needs buses not rail to drive its growth


Lifestyle

Take a seat as Kya deLongchamps sets the table for a visual feast of iconic dining chairs.Vintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designs

Looking out for your next ‘goggle box?’ Kya deLongchamps casts an eye over what’s on the market to compile this must-read TV guide.Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes'

The word picnic is a particularly evocative one, conjuring up images of pleasure, enjoyment, and sunny days that never seem to end.Muldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and music

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »