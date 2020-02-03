News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Disappointing' January as new car sales fall for fourth year in a row

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 11:48 AM

New cars registrations for January are down 3.5% from the first month of 2019.

Research from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry found that new car sales in January declined for the fourth year in a row.

Used car imports saw a 26.4% (6,623) decline in January when compared with January 2019 (9,003).

“January is the most important selling month for new car," explained Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General. "In this regard, it is very disappointing to see a reduction in new car sales compared to January last year, the fourth consecutive year in which there has been a fall.

"On a more positive note, there has been a reduction of nearly 6% in the average CO2 emissions from new cars registered in January, underlining the Industry’s commitment to reducing emissions from new cars.

"The Industry is fully committed to further significant reductions in emissions in the years ahead."

Economist Jim Power wrote the report said imports and consumer caution as the cause of the drop in new car registrations.

"The economic fundamentals will, in theory, be supportive of new car registrations in 2020, but as has been the case over the past three years, used imports and consumer caution will likely have an impact."

In the UK, the manufacturing sector stabilised in January as it was buoyed by increased political stability after the Conservatives emphatic victory in the General Election.

