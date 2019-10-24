News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Director wrong to refuse vote on liquidator at creditors' meeting

Director wrong to refuse vote on liquidator at creditors' meeting
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 03:32 PM

A director of a company which traded insolvent for six months was wrong to refuse the proxy vote for one of its biggest creditors at a meeting called to appoint a liquidator, the High Court has ruled.

Cake and confectionery sales firm, Duibhne Diltoir Loin Teo, of Galway, was ordered by the court to replace a company-nominated liquidator with a Revenue-nominated liquidator.

The Revenue had brought proceedings against 13 creditors seeking to have its own nominee appointed arising out of two creditors' meetings some weeks after it had ceased trading in February last. The application was opposed by the company and directors.

The company had an estimated deficit of €1.7m with around €540,000 in secured creditors, some €461,000 preferential creditors, and €1.6m in unsecured creditors. Revenue was owed €132,000 in unpaid VAT and PAYE/PRSI.

Directors Alan and James Divney were owed a total of €191,000 as unsecured creditors. The single largest unsecured creditor was UK firm Premier Foods plc.

Mr Justice Senan Allen said James Divney, assisted by an accountant and a solicitor, chaired or "nominally chaired" the first creditors' meeting on February 26.

Queries were raised by creditors about large differences in figures of the estimated statement of affairs and the most recently filed abridged financial statements.

Mr Divney, under questioning from the Revenue's insolvency unit officer, said the tax liability arose from the improper use of monies to pay off trade debts and directors' salaries.

READ MORE

Cork coroner's concern after elderly man lay dead in his flat for six months; Third such case in past week

The solicitor assisting Mr Divney said the company had nominated Conor O'Boyle as liquidator but a representative of two creditors proposed another person and called for a vote.

Mr Divney refused to allow the vote and also refused the Revenue representative's request to inspect proxy votes for those creditors unable to attend the meeting.

Representatives of Premier Foods said they wanted to vote for a liquidator who was not the company nominee, at which point the company solicitor said there was a problem with the proxies and the meeting would be adjourned.

A second meeting was called for March 12 when a solicitor for one of the creditors "elicited an admission the company had been insolvent for the previous six months", the judge said.

A dispute arose over the entitlement of Premier Foods' proxy to vote. Mr Divney later said in an affidavit that he was entitled, as chairman of the meeting, to refuse to permit the Premier representative to vote because he was not satisfied they were properly authorised by resolution of their (Premier's) own board.

Once again, Mr Divney, as chairman, refused to allow a vote because, he said, the proxies were in favour of the company's nominee. Mr O'Boyle was appointed liquidator.

One of Premier's representatives at the meeting was its Irish manager, Alison Healy, who produced an email to the meeting from the firm's international managing director and chief financial officer authorising Ms Healy to vote, the court was told.

Revenue then brought High Court proceedings.

Mr Justice Allen said it was common case that had Premier been allowed to vote, the value of creditors in favour of the alternative liquidator would have been some €771,153 as against €758,4018 in favour of the company nominee.

He said that when Mr Divney was called upon he should have allowed a vote and was not entitled to refuse Premier a vote because it had not produced a proxy.

If Premier had been allowed vote the meeting would have nominated the alternative liquidator. That was sufficient to persuade the judge that someone other than the company's nominee should be appointed.

He therefore appointed the Revenue nominee, Aidan Garcia Diaz of Collins Garcia, instead of Mr O'Boyle, of O'Boyle and Associates, as liquidator. He adjourned an application for a stay on his order.

READ MORE

State makes last-minute Supreme Court intervention to dispute constitutional right to housing

More on this topic

Secret recordings by gardaí investigating Hanley murder should be excluded in evidence, court toldSecret recordings by gardaí investigating Hanley murder should be excluded in evidence, court told

Jail for 55-year-old woman who put neighbour through 'a living hell'Jail for 55-year-old woman who put neighbour through 'a living hell'

State makes last-minute Supreme Court intervention to dispute constitutional right to housingState makes last-minute Supreme Court intervention to dispute constitutional right to housing

New trial date set for Aaron Brady, charged with murdering Garda Adrian DonohoeNew trial date set for Aaron Brady, charged with murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

RBS swings to a loss after £900m PPI hitRBS swings to a loss after £900m PPI hit

Lawyers call for charges against ex-Nissan chief to be dismissedLawyers call for charges against ex-Nissan chief to be dismissed

Office workers could be left permanently hunched, report warnsOffice workers could be left permanently hunched, report warns

Most firms plan pay rises in 2020 despite Brexit uncertaintyMost firms plan pay rises in 2020 despite Brexit uncertainty


Lifestyle

You thought the days of having a drink in the sun were long gone.Video: Inside the first ‘sun bar’ where you can top up your vitamin D alongside a beer

From Adut Akech to Kaia Gerber, the British Fashion Council has picked its most influential faces in fashion.These are the 5 biggest models in the world right now

From Ushuaia to Tromsø, pack some of our planet’s best adventures into a six-month cruise.The first round-the-world expedition cruise has launched – and the best room costs up to £1million

From tweed patterns to military detailing, Prudence Wade picks out the most stylish skirts of the moment.Skirts aren’t just for summer: These are the best styles to wear this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »