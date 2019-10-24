Director wrong to refuse vote on liquidator at creditors' meeting

A director of a company which traded insolvent for six months was wrong to refuse the proxy vote for one of its biggest creditors at a meeting called to appoint a liquidator, the High Court has ruled.

Cake and confectionery sales firm, Duibhne Diltoir Loin Teo, of Galway, was ordered by the court to replace a company-nominated liquidator with a Revenue-nominated liquidator.

The Revenue had brought proceedings against 13 creditors seeking to have its own nominee appointed arising out of two creditors' meetings some weeks after it had ceased trading in February last. The application was opposed by the company and directors.

The company had an estimated deficit of €1.7m with around €540,000 in secured creditors, some €461,000 preferential creditors, and €1.6m in unsecured creditors. Revenue was owed €132,000 in unpaid VAT and PAYE/PRSI.

Directors Alan and James Divney were owed a total of €191,000 as unsecured creditors. The single largest unsecured creditor was UK firm Premier Foods plc.

Mr Justice Senan Allen said James Divney, assisted by an accountant and a solicitor, chaired or "nominally chaired" the first creditors' meeting on February 26.

Queries were raised by creditors about large differences in figures of the estimated statement of affairs and the most recently filed abridged financial statements.

Mr Divney, under questioning from the Revenue's insolvency unit officer, said the tax liability arose from the improper use of monies to pay off trade debts and directors' salaries.

The solicitor assisting Mr Divney said the company had nominated Conor O'Boyle as liquidator but a representative of two creditors proposed another person and called for a vote.

Mr Divney refused to allow the vote and also refused the Revenue representative's request to inspect proxy votes for those creditors unable to attend the meeting.

Representatives of Premier Foods said they wanted to vote for a liquidator who was not the company nominee, at which point the company solicitor said there was a problem with the proxies and the meeting would be adjourned.

A second meeting was called for March 12 when a solicitor for one of the creditors "elicited an admission the company had been insolvent for the previous six months", the judge said.

A dispute arose over the entitlement of Premier Foods' proxy to vote. Mr Divney later said in an affidavit that he was entitled, as chairman of the meeting, to refuse to permit the Premier representative to vote because he was not satisfied they were properly authorised by resolution of their (Premier's) own board.

Once again, Mr Divney, as chairman, refused to allow a vote because, he said, the proxies were in favour of the company's nominee. Mr O'Boyle was appointed liquidator.

One of Premier's representatives at the meeting was its Irish manager, Alison Healy, who produced an email to the meeting from the firm's international managing director and chief financial officer authorising Ms Healy to vote, the court was told.

Revenue then brought High Court proceedings.

Mr Justice Allen said it was common case that had Premier been allowed to vote, the value of creditors in favour of the alternative liquidator would have been some €771,153 as against €758,4018 in favour of the company nominee.

He said that when Mr Divney was called upon he should have allowed a vote and was not entitled to refuse Premier a vote because it had not produced a proxy.

If Premier had been allowed vote the meeting would have nominated the alternative liquidator. That was sufficient to persuade the judge that someone other than the company's nominee should be appointed.

He therefore appointed the Revenue nominee, Aidan Garcia Diaz of Collins Garcia, instead of Mr O'Boyle, of O'Boyle and Associates, as liquidator. He adjourned an application for a stay on his order.