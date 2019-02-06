Director at video game giant EA settles High Court case over his dismissal

A director of an Irish subsidiary of video game giant Electronic Arts has settled his High Court case brought against his employer over his purported dismissal from the firm.

The court was informed that Jean Philippe Grenet, who had previously secured an injunction preventing the company from dismissing him from his €160,000 post, had reached an agreement with EA following a mediation before Mr Tom Mallon Bl.

It is understood that Mr Grenet (56) who was hired as the director of global delivery service for Electronic Arts Ireland in Galway, will be leaving the company.

Mr Oisin Quinn SC for Mr Grenet told Mr Justice Tony O'Connor that the case had been settled, all previous orders could be vacated and the case could be struck out.

As part of the settlement, Mark Connaughton SC for EA read an agreed statement to the court.

"The parties are pleased to confirm that these proceedings and the dispute between them have been settled.

"Electronic Arts Ireland Ltd confirms that the original termination of Mr Grenet's employment was withdrawn by it."

"Electronic Ireland acknowledges that Mr Grenet was a senior member of the management team for its customer experience team in Ireland, and Electronic Arts Ireland wishes him well in his future career," the statement concluded.

No further details of the settlement were given.

Mr Justice O'Connor welcomed the settlement.

Mr Grenuer brought proceedings after he was dismissed last November for allegedly making an inappropriate comment in a one to one video call with a colleague.

Mr Grenet had denied telling Austin, Texas-based staff member, Tracy Simmons, he was not "going to pull my dick out and put it on the table to see who has the bigger dick".

He says what he actually said was: "I don't want to compare the length of my dick."

He accepted the remark was a clumsy, inelegant and ill-advised expression. But he says it means he "did not want to challenge" that particular person on a work matter.

It was also claimed Ms Simmons was actuated by malice and she had not been successful after expressing an interest in the role he was appointed to.

The company then withdrew the initial decision to dismiss him and claimed his employment was validly terminated on a no-fault basis in a decision is made on December 10 last.

EA opposed Mr Grenet's application for an injunction preventing the termination of his employment. and denied any wrongdoing.

It claimed it was entitled in its decision of December 10 to dismiss Mr Grenet on a no-fault basis, without having to give him a reason in accordance with the terms of his contract of employment.

In his judgement, Mr Justice O'Connor said he was satisfied to grant Mr Grenet an injunction preventing his dismissal pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.