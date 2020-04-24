Digital advertisers expect spending rebound later in the year - IAB

The digital advertising sector is expecting a rebound in spending in the third or fourth quarter of this year, despite the economic crisis.

A new survey, by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, says digital advertising during Covid-19 is down by 10 to 20 per cent.

The statement comes after total digital spend last year amounted to €673m, a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent.

Despite the crisis, IAB's Suzanne McElligot says some digital advertising might increase during the current crisis.

"I know we've all seen examples of people helping their older family members, teaching them how to use various social media apps, and to become much more active online.

"I'm sure we'll absolutely see changes in that respect, it really makes sense."