News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Difficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilience

Difficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilience
The Dublin Economic Monitor, covering the first three months of the year, shows evidence of very difficult times ahead for the capital.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 10:09 AM

The latest Dublin Economic Monitor shows dramatic falls in hotel occupancy rates, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport and public transport trips.

The report, covering the first three months of the year, also shows evidence of very difficult times ahead for the capital.

There were 57m trips on public transport in Dublin from January to March, a 4.7% drop on 2019 as Covid-19 movement restrictions kicked in.

The latest Dublin Economic Monitor shows Dublin’s hotel occupancy rate fell dramatically to 33% in April - dropping 57% year on year.

Provisional data from Dublin airport points to an almost 60% annual fall in passengers numbers in March.

The report found that the city's economy has been more resilient than other parts of the country but difficult times are ahead.

720,000 people living and working in Dublin were having their income subsidised or were in receipt of pandemic unemployment payments by mid-May.

One sector to benefit is e-commerce with sales in Dublin increasing by more than 10% year on year during the first quarter.

READ MORE

Union warns of 'determined resistance' by former Debenhams workers over redundancies

More on this topic

Opposition as EC proposes €1.85tn economic packageOpposition as EC proposes €1.85tn economic package

Kevin Callinan: Ireland must be ready to embrace the European winds of changeKevin Callinan: Ireland must be ready to embrace the European winds of change

Lufthansa bailout 'in Europe's best interests'Lufthansa bailout 'in Europe's best interests'

Engineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economyEngineers want the Government to increase spending to stimulate the economy


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Agriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunityAgriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunity

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – surveyFour out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Irish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its historyIrish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its history

Mike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling DebenhamsMike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling Debenhams


Lifestyle

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »