Difficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilience

The latest Dublin Economic Monitor shows dramatic falls in hotel occupancy rates, passenger numbers at Dublin Airport and public transport trips.

The report, covering the first three months of the year, also shows evidence of very difficult times ahead for the capital.

There were 57m trips on public transport in Dublin from January to March, a 4.7% drop on 2019 as Covid-19 movement restrictions kicked in.

The latest Dublin Economic Monitor shows Dublin’s hotel occupancy rate fell dramatically to 33% in April - dropping 57% year on year.

Provisional data from Dublin airport points to an almost 60% annual fall in passengers numbers in March.

The report found that the city's economy has been more resilient than other parts of the country but difficult times are ahead.

720,000 people living and working in Dublin were having their income subsidised or were in receipt of pandemic unemployment payments by mid-May.

One sector to benefit is e-commerce with sales in Dublin increasing by more than 10% year on year during the first quarter.