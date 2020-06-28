Diageo to stop all paid advertising on social media

The parent company of Guinness, Diageo, says it is stopping all paid advertising on social media.

It is part of a wider boycott of Facebook and Instagram organised by civil rights groups in the United States.

The "Stop Hate For Profit" campaign says the social media sites have been failing to tackle racist and anti-semitic content.

The international spirits and beer company is joining other major multinationals, including Coca-Cola and Unilever.

In a statement, the company said:

“Diageo strives to promote inclusion and diversity, including through our marketing campaigns.

“From 1 July we will pause all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms.

“We will continue to discuss with media partners how they will deal with unacceptable content.”