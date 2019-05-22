NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Diageo to give new fathers 26 weeks paternity leave

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Diageo is to begin offering its male employees 26 weeks of fully paid leave when they become a dad.

Women will also be offered a minimum of 26 weeks fully paid maternity leave, with the policy to be offered to employees worldwide.

All Diageo employees will be eligible for the programme regardless of how they become parents.

“We are committed to creating a fully inclusive and diverse workforce and we strongly believe that businesses play a significant role in shaping the future of society," said Mairéad Nayager, Chief HR Officer at Diageo.

"Global businesses like Diageo must make bold moves on policies and the environments in which their employees work to ensure that the progress people deserve happens.”

Commented Oliver Loomes, Diageo Ireland Country Director: “Our business has always had a strong record of being one of the best employers in Ireland. Today’s announcement is a significant step for us and shows our commitment to leading the way with progressive employment policies by supporting gender equality in the workplace.”

The drinks company will introduce the new paternity scheme from July 1.

Companies legally must give new fathers two weeks paternity leave.

