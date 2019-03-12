NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Developers to start work on major Waterford development by end of the year

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 11:29 AM

Developers have confirmed that work on the Waterford North Quays and Michael Street developments is likely to start before the end of the year.

Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland said the project aims to make Waterford the “go-to” destination for living, working, shopping and entertainment.

An artist's impression of the new development.

The company is currently working on the pre-development and planning phases with a view to starting construction in the last quarter of 2019.

Waterford North Quays, an eight-hectare real estate mixed-use scheme, will have 46,900 square metres of retail facilities, leisure, dining destinations and a Waterford Visitor Experience.

It will also include a 200-room four-star hotel and conference centre, 15,000 square metres of office space, and 300 riverside apartments.

An artist's impression of the new development.

Waterford North Quays will also be linked by bridge to Waterford city centre across the River Suir.

Falcon Real Estate said there will be easy parking, more than 35,000 square metres of open space and a riverside promenade which will be an integral part of the recently opened Waterford-Dungarvan Greenway.

The development will cost around €350m over three to five years and will create 2,300 full-time jobs during its development, with a further 4,500 indirect jobs.

More on this topic

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Doughnut shop sells out after owner’s son tweets empty store is making dad sad

Cox statement undermines chances of Brexit deal being backed by Britain


KEYWORDS

Waterforddevelopment

More in this Section

Ryanair locks British investors out as Brexit looms

Index shows growth in construction sector

French tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas sale

Laying blocks for rapid success in building semi-detached homes


Lifestyle

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

Celebrity organiser Nicola Lewis on how to declutter your home – and aid your wellbeing

Ask a counsellor: I’m being bullied at work – what should I do?

Try Darina Allen's bacon and cabbage recipe ahead of Patrick’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »