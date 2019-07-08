Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs around the world

Deutsche Bank is to cut 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a radical re-organisation.

The German Bank intends to completely exit activities related to the buying and selling of shares.

According to it's website, it employs over 650 people at the Eastpoint Business Park in Dublin, and a further 60 in the IFSC.

Deutsche Bank is yet to specify exactly where jobs will be lost but it is believed that their European and US operations will be hit hardest.

However, they have already reportedly began to cut jobs in Sydney, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.