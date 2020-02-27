News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dettol demand driven higher by coronavirus

Dettol demand driven higher by coronavirus
By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 09:36 AM

Consumer healthcare giant Reckitt Benckiser (RB) said the coronavirus outbreak has helped to drive greater demand for its Dettol and Lysol hygiene products.

The company said it is also working alongside public health authorities across the world in a bid to provide people in areas affected by the virus with more information about the necessary hygiene measures.

It added that the outbreak has resulted in “increased online activity” for its consumers in China, but that the firm is “seeing some disruption to offline retailers, distribution channels and the supply chain connected to China”.

Nevertheless, RB said it is currently “too early” to assess the impact of coronavirus on the operational and financial performance of the group.

The London-listed firm provided the update as it slumped to a £1.9bn (€2.2bn)

The Nurofen and Gaviscon owner also said sales increased by 2% for the year to December despite a marginal sales decline in the final quarter.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter dipped 0.5% as improving trends in its healthcare business were offset by supply challenges.

It said sales volumes for the year were slightly lower but highlighted strong progress from e-commerce channels and improvements in both its home hygiene and health arms.

READ MORE

As Ireland should 'expect cases' of coronavirus, Japan closes schools nationwide

The company said it expects 2020 to be a “transitional year” but has seen trading get off to a “strong start”, though it highlighted the “uncertain environment” caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said: “We ended 2019 broadly in line with our expectations for net revenue growth and adjusted operating profit from October, as our hygiene business delivered another stable performance.

“Health remained weak from a net revenue perspective, but consumption and market share trends are encouraging.

“RB operates in strong, structural growth categories and has an outstanding collection of trusted, market leading brands.

“When combined with an organisation structure that leverages both its category focus with its investment in capabilities at scale, RB is positioned well for faster growth and significant value creation as we look towards the new decade.”

READ MORE

Barnier says UK must accept ‘ground rules’ if it wants EU market access

More on this topic

We should 'expect cases' of coronavirus in Ireland; Two more cases confirmed in UKWe should 'expect cases' of coronavirus in Ireland; Two more cases confirmed in UK

Saudi Arabia bars entry to Islam’s holiest sites over Covid-19 fearsSaudi Arabia bars entry to Islam’s holiest sites over Covid-19 fears

HSE: Use the phone if risk of coronavirus in homeHSE: Use the phone if risk of coronavirus in home

Coronavirus sees US-South Korea military drills postponedCoronavirus sees US-South Korea military drills postponed

coronavirusDettolHealthcareHygieneReckitt BenckiserTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Video: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this monthVideo: Food deliveries using drones to begin in Dublin this month

Public fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chiefPublic fed up with EU warnings over Brexit delays, says Wetherspoons chief

Coronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget requestCoronavirus: Irish bank shares fall as Italy mulls EU budget request

UK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing rowUK-EU trade talks set for choppy waters after fishing row


Lifestyle

I don't remember a lot of shouting in my household growing up, and neither does my twin.Mum's the Word: How did my parents manage to create a calm household?

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been revealed. These are the destinations that came out tops.3 emerging destinations to add to your travel wish list – according to TripAdvisor data

The recent death of Caroline Flack has once again brought the issue of internet trolls and cancel culture back into public discourse.Learning Points: The reality is we all play a role in cancel culture

Rita de Brún speaks with Sean McKeown, Fota Wildlife Park director and longtime Cork resident.‘You’ve got to make the changes you want to see’, says Fota Wildlife director

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »