DePuy Synthes invests in development projects

DePuy Synthes Ireland is to invest €36 million in ground-breaking research and development projects at its Innovation Centre, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The five-year project is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation, through IDA and reland.

It will result in significant developments at the company’s Materials and Surface Technology Centre, including co-location with Johnson & Johnson’s 3D Printing Center of Excellence, creating 30 additional high-quality positions.

Rachel Shelly, head of med tech, IDA Ireland; Shannon Crespin, VP global supply chain, DePuy Synthes; An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney; Gary Clerkin, global leader, manufacturing engineering, science and technology, DePuy Synthes. Picture : Adrian OíHerlihy.

Acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 1998, the orthopaedic and neurosurgery companies within DePuy Synthes form part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices group, headquartered in Raynham, Massachusetts, USA. DePuy develops and markets products under the Codman, DePuy Mitek, DePuy Orthopaedics and DePuy Spine brands.

Since launching a decade ago, the Centre has accelerated innovative technologies and new product introductions for the company’s orthopaedic portfolio, driven by a diverse technical team.

The five-year investment expands the scale and scope of activities at DePuy’s Innovation Centre in Ringaskiddy.

Projects will focus on advancing material science in 3D printing, coatings and surface treatments to meet future needs.

The expansion includes the establishment of a 3-D Printing Development and Launch Center on-site, as well as the Johnson & Johnson 3D Bioprinting Laboratory, launched last year in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin.

Shannon Crespin, VP, global supply chain, DePuy Synthes said:

This investment marks the next phase in the exciting R&D activity being undertaken at this Innovation Centre.

Gary Clerkin, global leader, manufacturing engineering, science & technology, DePuy Synthes, added: "It is crucial that we continue to deliver impactful research outcomes, and this advanced Materials and Surface Technology Centre will help accelerate innovation through the supply chain and shape the products of the future.

"A central element of this investment, the 3D Printing Development and Launch Center, complements the 3D Bioprinting partnership with TCD launched last year.”