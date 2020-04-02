News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel in €1.5bn debt write-off plan

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel in €1.5bn debt write-off plan
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 04:10 PM

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel mobile communications company is targeting a near $2bn (€1.8bn) reduction in its huge $7bn debt mountain through a restructuring deal with its lenders.

Ultimately, the company is asking creditors to exchange their debt for discounted, or lower value, bonds. Such a deal would see $1.7bn of Digicel’s debt effectively written off, bringing its debt pile down to $5.3bn.

If the new bonds weren’t repaid within three years, they could be converted into equity, which would see Mr O’Brien lose 49% of the company.

However, this is viewed as being an unlikely outcome given Digicel’s improved balance sheet on the back of the restructuring.

As part of the plan, Mr O’Brien is also offering to invest $50m of fresh funds into the business. This would be made up of $25m in cash and ownership of Digicel’s $25m-valued Jamaican headquarters switching from him to the company.

Digicel said it continues to hold strong positions across the 32 countries in the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia-Pacific region in which it has a presence, and remains “well-positioned” for continued growth.

It said while its current debt levels remain high, the restructuring plan marks “a key step” in reducing its debt.

READ MORE

Coveney says Covid-19 restrictions 'may go on for some time'

More on this topic

Stephen Cadogan: EU’s Common Agricultural Policy is ill-equipped to address a severe market crisis

Patrick Coveney-led food group Greencore cuts salaries and scraps dividend planPatrick Coveney-led food group Greencore cuts salaries and scraps dividend plan

Mobile company Three fined €51,000 by the communications regulator Mobile company Three fined €51,000 by the communications regulator

Cork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarmCork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarm

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Covid-19's impact on agriculture sector to increaseCovid-19's impact on agriculture sector to increase

Bank of Ireland increase payment limit on contactless cards to €50Bank of Ireland increase payment limit on contactless cards to €50

EasyJet founder demands vote on sacking of director in £4.5bn plane order rowEasyJet founder demands vote on sacking of director in £4.5bn plane order row

Estate agents hold virtual property viewings during Covid-19 crisisEstate agents hold virtual property viewings during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

Design Pop rescheduled to August 28-30.Chance to expand your creative horizons at rescheduled Cork festival

From children to grown-ups, serious documentaries to frivolous fun, Des O'Driscoll offers viewing suggestions from Netflix, Now TV, and other streaming services.11 top streaming tips for isolation

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu continues to bring you details of all the wonderfully innovative efforts ongoing in the Irish food worldThe Menu: Everybody needs good neighbourfood

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »