NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Denis Leamy is new Cork ETB chief executive

By Joe Dermody
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Denis Leamy is the new chief executive of the Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), Lavitt’s Quay, Cork.

He brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as CEO of Pobal, an Irish Government intermediary body for social inclusion and local and community development.

A graduate of Maynooth University and UCD, the Waterford native has experience managing youth and family support projects in Dublin and Kilkenny, having begun his career in 1989 as a Youth Officer in Tallaght.

He is currently chair of the OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Directing Committee and is also chair of the OECD LEED Forum Board.

Mr Leamy takes over from Ted Owens, who retired from the role of CEO in December after more than 40 years of senior roles in education.

As well as principal roles in Beara Community School in Castletownbere and Glanmire Community College, he was also CEO of Cork City VEC, and then led Cork ETB upon the merger of the city and county VECs in 2013.

READ MORE

Business movers: Restaurants Association of Ireland, Core, Kymab and more

More on this topic

UCC to host marine economy event

IBCB aiming to rebuild confidence in banking

'Absolutely shocking': Councillors demand to know what happened to €100k Camden Fort Meagher report

Investigation launched following discovery of man's body at Cork bus station

KEYWORDS

Cork Education and Training BoardCork

More in this Section

CRH to decide on sale of European distribution business 'in 2-3 months'

Tourist numbers boosted by North American visits

JIM POWER: Plan now, or suffer later: Why mandatory pensions are essential

There will be jobs, says the OECD, but automation threatens the nature of work


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »