Denis Leamy is new Cork ETB chief executive

Denis Leamy is the new chief executive of the Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), Lavitt’s Quay, Cork.

He brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as CEO of Pobal, an Irish Government intermediary body for social inclusion and local and community development.

A graduate of Maynooth University and UCD, the Waterford native has experience managing youth and family support projects in Dublin and Kilkenny, having begun his career in 1989 as a Youth Officer in Tallaght.

He is currently chair of the OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Directing Committee and is also chair of the OECD LEED Forum Board.

Mr Leamy takes over from Ted Owens, who retired from the role of CEO in December after more than 40 years of senior roles in education.

As well as principal roles in Beara Community School in Castletownbere and Glanmire Community College, he was also CEO of Cork City VEC, and then led Cork ETB upon the merger of the city and county VECs in 2013.