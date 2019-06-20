Deloitte names eight new partners

[timgcapDeloitte partners: (standing) Brian Fennelly, Matthew Dolan, Laura Wadding, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, Ruairí Mitchell, Ciaran McGovern and Yvonne Byrne with Vincent McCullagh and John Kehoe(both sitting)]DeloitteNewpartnersJun19_large.jpg[/timgcap]

Deloitte Ireland has named eight new partners.

Yvonne Byrne, Ciaran McGovern and Ruairí Mitchell have become partners in the consulting practice; Matthew Dolan and Vincent McCullagh are partners in tax; Brian Fennelly is now a partner in financial advisory; John Kehoe is a partner in audit and assurance; and Laura Wadding has become a partner in risk advisory.

Harry Goddard, who commenced his term as CEO of Deloitte Ireland at the start of June, said: “I’m delighted my first announcement as CEO is the celebration of these partner appointments, which reflect the breadth of services that we provide to our clients.”

He succeeds Brendan Jennings as Deloitte Ireland CEO. Previously head of the consulting practice at Deloitte, he has over 20 years’ experience in the professional services and consulting industries.

Yvonne Byrne specialises in digital transformation to the financial services sector. She has 17 years of FS experience with in UK and Ireland.

Matthew Dolan specialises in financial services, advising FS clients, notably on aircraft leasing, securitisation, asset management and private equity clients.

Brian Fennelly specialises in capital structure advice and debt capital raising services to SMEs, large corporates, publicly listed entities and private equity sponsors.

John Kehoe advises in consumer and technology, dealing with accounting frameworks including IFRS, Irish and US GAAP, and has detailed knowledge of accounting issues relating to software revenue recognition and complex group reorganisations.

Vinny McCullagh has 20 years of experience in indirect tax, working in Ireland and UK, advising companies across all sectors.

Ciaran McGovern specialises in transformational change services to clients within financial services.

Ruairí Mitchell leads the digital customer offering, and has 19 years of experience in product and technology roles in industry and practice.

Laura Wadding specialises in helping clients to manage their regulatory risk. She has 24 years of experience within financial services.